Dallas Cowboys star's Thursday night performance cannot go unnoticed
The Dallas Cowboys notched their first win since Week 1 when they took down the New York Giants 20-15 on Thursday night. There will be plenty of praise to go around to several players.
However, one player, in particular, deserves a massive shoutout.
The stats may not look flashy, but as the football folks will say, he shows up on film. Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke showed up in a big way Thursday night.
MORE: Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF
The pride of North Dakota State has made his presence felt this season, and it was no different in the team's win on Thursday,
When the team needed him, Luepke showed up. Luepke's night ended with 2 carries for 8 yards and 2 receptions for 14 yards.
However, his moments happened when the Cowboys needed a big play.
Even quarterback Dak Prescott can't get enough of what Luepke brings to the table.
Some would say the fullback position is nearly at the age of extinction or even past that. However, Luepke is here to show that the position will always have its purpose in the game of football.
