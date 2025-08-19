Cowboys insider believes former first-round pick is on the chopping block
For years there has been a perpetual hole on the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line. While they’ve continually found solid pass rushers on the edge and the interior, they’ve consistently been unable to land a run-stuffing defensive tackle.
They felt they finally addressed this need in the 2023 NFL draft when they used their first round pick on Michigan’s Mazi Smith. Unfortunately, Smith is entering his third season with the team and has yet to prove he’s capable of holding down the job.
His struggles can be seen in the team’s preseason snap count, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. He says Smith has been a fixture on defense, playing 42 snaps while Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas have played none.
Machota believes that means Smith is on the chopping block, and the comments from his coaching staff don’t do much to debunk that theory.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said there would be some surprises when the 53-man roster is finalized, and that could be bad news for Smith since he openly called for more consistency from the Michigan product.
“What I’ve learned in my time is when you’re a first-round draft pick or you’re a high-paid free agent, there is pressure that comes with that. Not that Mazi feels that pressure, but Mazi wants to do great. Mazi wants to be a great player. Mazi can. But what he has to do is be more consistent,” Schottenheimer said via Machota.
“That great play I described where he’s getting his second step in the dirt and fish-hooking the center and he’s basically destroying the line of scrimmage, that’s got to be the standard. Not the, ‘OK, I did that,’ and for two plays I’m not holding the point as strong as I need to.”
Smith has the size and physical tools to be a game-wrecker. He has yet to figure out how to do so at the NFL level, and could be running out of time to prove himself in Dallas.
