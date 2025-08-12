Cowboys Country

Mazi Smith gets brutally honest on poor performance in Cowboys' preseason opener

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith gave a brutally honest self-assessment on his poor performance in the team's NFL preseason opener.

One of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest weaknesses entering the 2025-26 NFL regular season is in the trenches, with the interior defensive line leaving a lot to be desired.

Former first-round pick Mazi Smith is one of the most criticized players along the interior defensive line because of the hype he came into Dallas with after starring for the Michigan Wolverines and his lack of production to back it up.

No one knows this more than Smith, who now appears to have a chip on his shoulder.

Following Tuesday's practice session, Smith reflected on his poor performance in the team's preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams and took ownership of his mistakes. Smith knows he needs to get better and was brutally honest about his level of play.

"I just have to keep getting better," Smith said, via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "The first [preseason game], I wasn't happy with at all, to be honest. I didn't do anything. I just need to keep learning the scheme and keep getting off the ball.

"I just didn't do anything, you know? Like, you gotta do something. I'm a first-round pick. There's expectations, and all that. This is my third year. "

Smith risks losing his starting job to All-UFL standout Perrion Winfrey or seventh-round pick Jay Toia if he is unable to elevate his game. Of course, the team could also bring in a player from outside of the building to address the big issue.

We'll have to see if Smith learned from his Week 1 mistakes and can put together a better outing in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

