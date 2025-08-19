Dallas Cowboys legend reveals how much leverage Micah Parsons has
We’re more than halfway through August and there’s just one week of preseason football left. Still, the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons remain at odds.
Dragging out extensions has become an annual event for Dallas, and this year, things got ugly. Parsons grew tired of Jerry Jones playing games and requested a trade.
Jones is operating as if he believes Parsons has no leverage, but Troy Aikman believes he does have one piece of leverage. The former Cowboys quarterback said the team can’t win without Parsons.
MORE: NFL insider envisions Packers attempting to trade for Cowboys' Micah Parsons
Aikman said he likes a lot of what Dallas has done this offseason, adding that they should be much better than expected. The problem is that he says their defense won’t be able to slow anyone down without their superstar pass rusher.
"Without Micah Parsons, I just don’t think they’re gonna be able to slow anybody down," Aikman said.
"He’s a total game wrecker and he’s proven that and he’s certainly worth every penny that he’s ultimately gonna get paid. The longer it goes, the more money he’s going to make, so I wouldn’t stress too much if I was him."
Aikman said he has no idea what Jones is going to do, but added that he believes a deal will ultimately get done.
Unfortunately, Jones appears to be in no hurry to get that done.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc