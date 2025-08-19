Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys legend reveals how much leverage Micah Parsons has

Jerry Jones is treating Micah Parsons as if he has no leverage, but one Dallas Cowboys legend thinks he has plenty.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

We’re more than halfway through August and there’s just one week of preseason football left. Still, the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons remain at odds.

Dragging out extensions has become an annual event for Dallas, and this year, things got ugly. Parsons grew tired of Jerry Jones playing games and requested a trade.

Jones is operating as if he believes Parsons has no leverage, but Troy Aikman believes he does have one piece of leverage. The former Cowboys quarterback said the team can’t win without Parsons.

MORE: NFL insider envisions Packers attempting to trade for Cowboys' Micah Parsons

Aikman said he likes a lot of what Dallas has done this offseason, adding that they should be much better than expected. The problem is that he says their defense won’t be able to slow anyone down without their superstar pass rusher.

"Without Micah Parsons, I just don’t think they’re gonna be able to slow anybody down," Aikman said.

"He’s a total game wrecker and he’s proven that and he’s certainly worth every penny that he’s ultimately gonna get paid. The longer it goes, the more money he’s going to make, so I wouldn’t stress too much if I was him."

Aikman said he has no idea what Jones is going to do, but added that he believes a deal will ultimately get done.

Unfortunately, Jones appears to be in no hurry to get that done.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles

2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction

Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens

Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News