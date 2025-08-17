Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Excitement was at fever pitch when the Dallas Cowboys landed Joe Milton in a trade with the New England Patriots this offseason.
Milton showed promise during his first season in the league, and while no one sensible thought he was a threat to Dak Prescott, Dallas fans were still excited to see what he could do in the preseason. After two games, that excitement has turned into concern.
The strong-armed quarterback has been guilty of throwing with too much velocity, leading to dropped passes. He's also missed wide-open receivers and failed to see a free rusher, leading to a sack for a safety against the Baltimore Ravens.
He's calmed down in the second half of both games, but it's evident that he has some developing to do. That has fans asking if Will Grier is a more suitable QB2, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't ready to decide on anything.
He also said he's not ready to panic regarding Milton, adding that his concern is the offense itself failing to get into a rhythm.
Schottenheimer said the team will continue to trust Milton, saying he has to find a way to stack good plays together.
“For a young quarterback, it’s about stacking plays,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “It’s about getting a streak of completions going. … We’re going to continue to trust Joe. He made some great throws. The interception is the first thing that jumps out at me. I wish he had that one back.”
Schottenheimer added that Milton will again play the majority of their final preseason game, saying they know what they have in Grier as a potential backup. Now, it will be up to Milton to prove he deserves the No. 2 spot.
