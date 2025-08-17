Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
A 31-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens dropped the Dallas Cowboys to 0-2 this preseason. While the records don't matter, it's still unsettling to see the Cowboys lose a game in such fashion.
As was the case in their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys were bullied at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They also saw quarterback Joe Milton III continue to struggle with accuracy.
The good news, however, was that several players stood out with solid individual play. Here's a look at which Cowboys graded the highest on offense and defense, according to PFF.
Cowboys top-5 rated players on offense
Princeton Fant, TE (83.4)
Malik Davis, RB (74.6)
Jonathan Mingo, WR (70.3)
Deuce Vaughn, RB (67.1)
John Stephens Jr., TE (66.2)
The offense was responsible for just six points, but there were still some bright spots. Princeton Fant had a 33-yard reception and held his own in blocking. Malik Davis showed some burst when he was on the field, and Jonathan Mingo had an excellent catch to set up a field goal.
Unfortunately, Mingo was injured on the play but has been one of the bright spots throughout the offseason.
Cowboys top-5 rated players on defense
Andrew Booth, CB (91.8)
Troy Pride Jr., CB (83.8)
Jack Sanborn, LB (79.2)
Earnest Brown IV, DT (76.7)
Kemon Hall, CB (75.6)
Andrew Booth not only led the way on defense, but was the highest-graded player on the team. Two other cornerbacks, Troy Pride Jr. and Kemon Hall, made it into the top five as well.
Linebacker Jack Sanborn and defensive tackle Earnest Brown IV were there as well. Sanborn had three tackles while Brown recorded two.
