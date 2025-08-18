2025 season prediction has Cowboys digging themselves into massive hole
Several changes to the coaching staff and roster have the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2025 season as a question mark.
They believe they’ve done enough to contend, as long as Dak Prescott remains healthy. That’s an understandable take since they’ve brought in more competition at running back and added another playmaker at receiver in George Pickens.
Of course, there are just as many reasons for concern, if not more. The secondary is banged up, no one knows what Brian Schottenheimer will provide as a head coach, and they’re in the same division as the two teams that faced off in the NFC Championship Game.
MORE: Cowboys third-year RB facing uphill battle to make final 53-man roster
Throw in Jerry Jones making things awkward with Micah Parsons and SI.com’s Connor Orr says they could start in a massive 0-3 hole. Orr, who predicted every game in 2025, has Dallas finishing 9-8 but says there will be some “confounding” losses.
”When creating a fantastical world of your own imagination, there’s no reason not to build in a three-game losing streak amid a potential holdout by Micah Parsons. Truly, this is the stuff that dreams are made of—an owner getting skewered and a star player not backing down, despite the pressure on him to sign a deal,” Orr said.
“From there, it’s going to be your fairly typical Cowboys season—winning some big games in prime time, losing some really, really confounding games late in the season and coming up short in the critical moments against truly premium players and coaches.”
Dallas has a chance to prove doubters wrong, but their schedule is rather daunting this season. They were also just 3-5 while Prescott was healthy in 2024, which invites even more criticism.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc