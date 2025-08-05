Cowboys' Mazi Smith undergoes MRI, dodges serious injury?
Mazi Smith's flimsy grasp on a prominent role with the Dallas Cowboys may have just further weakened.
Smith, the underwhelming 2023 first-round draft pick, left training camp practice Monday afternoon with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. He favored his right leg as he left a drill to walk to the sideline. He was examined in the trainer’s tent for several minutes, before leaving the field under his own power.
Tuesday afternoon we learned the extent of the injury, as the Dallas Morning News reports Smith "underwent an MRI yesterday and has knee soreness." Smith suffered from tendinitis in his knee and underwent a precautionary MRI during his rookie training camp two summers ago.
It's unclear if the defensive tackle will participate in this afternoon's joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams.
Though listed as a starter alongside Osa Odighizuwa on the Cowboys' initial depth chart of camp, Smith can't afford many missteps or missed time. Veteran free-agent signing Solomon Thomas is waiting in the wings, and Smith has recently began sharing some of his first-team snaps with rookie seventh-round draft pick Jay Toia.
Smith can't escape comparisons to former Cowboys' defensive lineman Taco Charlton. Both from Michigan. Both drafted in the first round. Both ... busts?
Earlier this year, Bleacher Report even pegged Smith as the Cowboys' "Most Haunting Draft Pick."
A decent run-stuffer, Smith's 6-foot-3, 315-pound size and athleticism hasn't translated into consistent playmaking. In 34 games with the Cowboys, he has managed only two sacks and seven tackles for loss.
