Dallas Cowboys insider doubles down on debunking popular trade rumor
The Dallas Cowboys' approach to the offseason caught many across the NFL off guard. While the team has been conservative in recent years, Dallas attacked 2025 by bringing in outside free agents and making several trades to improve the roster.
Because of the uncharacteristic activity, no one blinked an eye when the Cowboys were named as a team to watch in the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes.
However, team insiders quickly pumped the brakes on the possibility that Dallas would trade for the Miami Dolphins star cornerback.
Among those who debunked the rumor was longtime Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus, who is doubling down on his comments in a recent podcast.
I think the Cowboys just got tagged on this one...this is just talking to folks during the week. I know that Ramsey was a name that people were throwing around, and there’s a possibility of him being a June-1," Broaddus said on the Trust the Tape Podcast.
"The Dolphins were talking about potentially trading him, and they walked that back, they say, 'well no, we’re not gonna trade him.' But I know on the Cowboys end, I think the Cowboys got tagged in something because of the 'Cowboy' name and how the Cowboys have gone through their offseason, but talking to people over there, it just doesn’t seem to have any legs on it right now.”
There is still a possibility that the Cowboys will add to the secondary before training camp, but Ramsey doesn't appear to be in the mix.
With the young talent Dallas already has at cornerback, like Shavon Revel and Caelen Carson, along with Kaiir Elam who the team traded for in the offseason, there is no reason to press the panic button and overpay just to bring in a big name.
So, let's put that Ramsey talk to rest.
