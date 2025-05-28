Dallas Cowboys named among NFL teams 'most under microscope' in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys are used to being under a microscope.
Every move they make gets criticized since they are the most visible team in the NFL. Throw in the fact that they haven't won a Super Bowl since the early 1990s, and the pressure continues to mount.
That's why it's no surprise to see their name pop up as NFL.com's Judy Batista identified a handful of teams that enter the 2025 season under a microscope. She broke her analysis down by the team that has to win a Super Bowl, has to make the playoffs, needs to solve their quarterback situation, and has to avoid drama.
The Cincinnati Bengals were selected as the team that has to make the playoffs, but the Dallas Cowboys were named as an honorable mention, along with the Miami Dolphins.
Batista's assessment of the Bengals is fair, especially since they have one of the best quarterbacks in the game in Joe Burrow. The same is true for Dallas with Dak Prescott, who is coming off an injury that cost him half the season in 2025. That injury came just months after signing the richest contract in NFL history.
Not only will the Cowboys feel the pressure thanks to Prescott's massive contract and recent injury concerns, but they're turning to a new head coach. Brian Schottenheimer was named as the successor to Mike McCarthy, a decision fraught with criticism.
The Cowboys were 12-5 in three consecutive seasons before an injury-marred 7-10 campaign. If Schottenheimer doesn't get them back to double-digit wins—and into the postseason—the critics won't hesitate to claim they were right to question his appointment.
