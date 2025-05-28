Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating
The Dallas Cowboys were hard at work this offseason, making moves in NFL free agency and the NFL Draft to bolster the roster. However, while they have made several changes ahead of the new season, the opinion of the team by advanced analytics hasn't changed much.
ESPN dropped its initial FPI ratings (Football Power Index) for the 2025 season and the Cowboys remain right in the middle of the pack.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer taking extra measures to strengthen bonds off the field
Dallas saw a 0.3 drop in their rating, leaving them as the No. 10-rated team in the NFC.
But where do the Cowboys stand in the list of all 32 teams in the league?
A full look at the first ESPN NFL FPI ratings for the 2025 season can be seen below.
NFL FPI ratings for the 2025 season
- Philadelphia Eagles: +5.5
- Kansas City Chiefs: +5.4
- Baltimore Ravens: +5.2
- Detroit Lions: +4.8
- Buffalo Bills: +4.5
- Washington Commanders: +2.7
- Cincinnati Bengals: +2.5
- Green Bay Packers: +2.3
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2.1
- Los Angeles Rams: +1.8
- San Francisco 49ers: +1.3
- Denver Broncos: +1.3
- Houston Texans: +0.9
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +0.9
- Minnesota Vikings: +0.7
- Chicago Bears: +0.3
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +0.1
- Dallas Cowboys: -0.3
- Miami Dolphins: -0.9
- Arizona Cardinals: -1.0
- Seattle Seahawks: -1.4
- Jacksonville Jaguars: -1.9
- Indianapolis Colts: -1.9
- Las Vegas Raiders: -2.0
- New England Patriots: -2.4
- Atlanta Falcons: -2.7
- New York GIants: -3.9
- Carolina Panthers: -4.0
- New York Jets: -4.7
- Clevelad Browns: -4.8
- Tennessee Titans: -5.0
- New Orleans Saints: -5.2
We'll have to see if the Cowboys can prove everyone wrong.
The Cowboys kick off the 2025 against the division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players who could play Olympic flag football for Team USA
CeeDee Lamb gets head-scratching label ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFC East QB rankings place Cowboys, Dak Prescott below Giants
Cowboys All-Pro lineman Tyler Smith could break NFL record very soon