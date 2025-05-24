NFL expert names Cowboys 'potential suitor' in trade for 3x All-Pro CB
With the questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys' secondary and its depth, the team has been linked to many of the top cornerbacks still available as NFL free agents. However, they're also linked to a former three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion who is on the trade market.
Jalen Ramsey spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after splitting the first seven years of his career between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.
Miami is "engaged with multiple teams on a Jalen Ramsey trade with nothing imminent," according to NFL insider Jermey Fowler.
Among the teams Fowler names as "potential suitors" are the Cowboys, a reunion with the Rams, and the division rival Washington Commanders.
This isn't the first time that Dallas has been linked to a potential trade for Ramsey, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team is at least kicking the tires on a potential deal and gauging any interest.
Last season in Miami, Ramsey played in all 17 games while recording 60 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions.
With the uncertainty surrounding when Trevon Diggs will be available this season and third-round pick Shavon Revel returning from a torn ACL of his own, Ramsey would be an incredible move to bolster the secondary.
Dallas has been uncharacteristically aggressive with their offseason moves so far in 2025, so let's see if they have one more splash in them before the season kicks off.
