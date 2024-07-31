Dallas Cowboys, Jalen Tolbert wildly disrespected in WR3 rankings
Entering training camp, one of the most intriguing battles for the Dallas Cowboys was for the WR3 job. The team has a number of inexperienced wideouts, but there is plenty of promise.
Jalen Tolbert entered training camp as the favorite to win the job and has shown why early in camp, but he is still getting zero respect.
FanDuel dropped its rankings for every WR3 in the league, and Tolbert ranked dead last.
WATCH: Jalen Tolbert makes 'Play of the Day' in Cowboys' first practice
Despite the flashes of brilliance he has shown early in camp, FanDuel ranked Tolbert behind a number of rookie wide receivers and journeymen wideouts.
Take a look.
This is the list of someone who has not been paying attention, but it's better that way.
It's rare that the Cowboys or one of the team's players can fly under the radar, but that's exactly what's happening with Tolbert. But, that's okay, because he seems to thrive on being underrated.
During his final year at South Alabama in 2021, Tolbert recorded 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. And now, he is ready to showcase the talent that made him a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Tolbert is battling Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy for the job, but is the clear favorite, despite having just 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in his professional career.
Now, he has an extra chip on his shoulder.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader