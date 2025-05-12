Dallas Cowboys, Jaydon Blue agree to rookie contract
The Dallas Cowboys continue to sign players from their impressive 2025 NFL draft class, and now only one player remains unsigned. On Monday, Dallas agreed to terms with fifth-round running back Jaydon Blue, who many believe can be an impact player from Day 1.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Blue agreed to a four-year, $4.627 million deal. The deal includes a $427,068 signing bonus.
MORE: Cowboys' offensive changes under Schottenheimer are reason for excitement
With Blue under contract, the lone Cowboys draft pick to be unsigned is second-round selection Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College.
During his final season at Texas, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and six touchdowns.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys not ‘ready for the season’ yet, NFL analyst says
Pairing Blue with seventh-round pick Phil Mafah out of Clemson, who is more of a bruiser, provides an intriguing one-two punch for Dallas out of the backfield.
The team also has veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the revamped running back room, though Sanders could be on the roster bubble after the additions of Blue and Mafah in the draft.
It's going to be a fun 2025 season for the revamped Cowboys offense.
