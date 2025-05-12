Dallas Cowboys not ‘ready for the season’ yet, NFL analyst says
On Monday, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL season opener will be against their division rival Philadelphia Eagles. That means that Dallas will have a chance to prove themselves in head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s debut against the Super Bowl champs in primetime.
The only question now is whether they’ll be ready for a big matchup so quickly.
The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf isn’t sure about that. While previewing the upcoming season, Yousuf said Dallas did a solid work filling their greatest need by adding George Pickens.
He then said they have a lot to answer considering concerns at running back and the health of two key defenders. For those reasons, he says they’re not quite ready for Week 1.
”Now, it’s mostly about how things materialize from what’s on the roster. How will Trevon Diggs and DeMarvion Overshown recover from their injuries? Will Pickens be able to show maturity with the change of scenery? Will a running back emerge out of the new crop assembled through free agency and the draft? Will a defensive tackle emerge next to Osa Odighizuwa? The Cowboys aren’t ready for the season quite yet, but after adding Pickens they’re primed for training camp.” — Yousuf
Yousuf did say they’re “primed for training camp,” which is exactly where they need to be.
Dallas was 7-10 last year and they’re looking for a spark in 2025. They might not be “contender ready” just yet, but they have plenty of pieces, and there’s no reason to be concerned.
Considering the doom and gloom that hovered over them to begin the offseason, that’s not bad at all.
