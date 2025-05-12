Cowboy' offensive changes under Schottenheimer are reason for excitement
The Dallas Cowboys have undergone several changes this offseason. There is a brand new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and he brought in a promising coaching staff full of top assistants from around the NFL and college football.
Dallas had an impressive haul in free agency with outside signings and trades, and put together a strong 2025 NFL draft class.
Bringing it all together will determine whether the team finds success, but Dallas seems to be on the right track.
One area of concern, however, is whether the team's offense will look different under Schottenheimer after he spent years as offensive coordinator under the Mike McCarthy regime.
While Schottenheimer will bring some familiar things in the offense, Jon Machota of The Athletic believes there are two rather significant changes that will be noticeable and could open things up for the Cowboys.
Two things that the team was missing under McCarthy was pre-snap movement and getting a playmaker like KaVontae Turpin more involved. Machota believes that could change.
"I think there will be some things Brian Schottenheimer keeps, but he’ll probably also change several things," Machota wrote.
"The areas I think the biggest noticeable changes could be more pre-snap motion, more ways to get KaVontae Turpin involved in the offense and more success in the screen-passing game."
When Turpin was involved in the offense, he was an explosive playmaker who always had teams worrying about a potential home run. There was also a big call for the team to be more creative before the snap to create mismatches and become less stagnant.
With those two changes, we could see a new look Cowboys offense that provides excitement week in and week out during the 2025 season, and that's all anyone can ask for.
