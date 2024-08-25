Deuce Vaughn's roster status, new nickname revealed by Jerry Jones
The preseason is officially over which means all the attention will now turn to the upcoming 53-man roster cuts. For the Dallas Cowboys, the decisions are going to be tough throughout the depth chart.
One position that will be extremely difficult will be at running back. While the Cowboys don't boast an elite group of backs, they have some talented players who could carve out a role for themselves in 2024. That includes second-year back Deuce Vaughn who was firmly on the bubble entering the preseason.
That might not be the case any longer after he ripped through the Los Angeles Chargers defense to the tune of 53 yards on just nine carries. He was impressive enough that Dallas didn't need to see any more from him in the second half. It also feels as though he ensured himself a spot on the 53-man roster.
That seems even more likely now that Jerry Jones all but confirmed it, saying "He's going to be interesting for us."
Jones refered to Vaughn as "Gadget juice," which is an odd nickname, but far from the strangest thing he's ever said.
As a rookie, Vaughn had just 80 yards from scrimmage after being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. At just 5-foot-5 and 176 pounds, he's not going to be a featured back but he's still the most explosive and elusive player in the backfield. He deserves a spot after his performance, which is more than we can say for others who were said to be safe by Jones.
