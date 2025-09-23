Cowboys’ Jerry Jones issues strong comment on Matt Eberflus’ job security
It’s been a rough three week stretch for the Dallas Cowboys to begin the 2025 season. They’re sitting at 1-2 and even their lone win felt disheartening due to their struggles on defense.
To express how poorly they played in their win, Russell Wilson dropped 450 yards and 37 points in Week 2 on the Cowboys, but was benched after one more game in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart.
Week 3 was just as bad as the Cowboys failed to sack quarterback Caleb Williams, and forgot to cover any receivers, during their blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. That led to questions about the coaching staff, namely defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Eberflus doesn’t have to worry about his job security, however, as Jerry Jones gave him a strong endorsement during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.
“I think it’d be unfair, not to me, but to you to answer that way ,” Jones said, via the team’s website.
“It is not anything. It is just that I really like our coaching staff and they’re really outstanding teachers. They know what they’re doing . . . I’ve got real confidence that this staff that we’ve got, Flus we know well, coached here for seven years before he left coach elsewhere. Having said that, that’s not a discussion point.”
Jones has been hesitant to fire coaches in-season, instead forcing them to play out contract, as he did with Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy. It’s not surprising that he would be even less inclined to move off a defensive coordinator, especially just three weeks into the season.
That said, the defense needs to turn it around in a hurry or Eberflus’ second stint in Dallas will be a short one.
