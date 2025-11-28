NFL analyst shares why Jerry Jones should 'stick his chest out like a peacock'
On Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys made a statement by knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling 31-28 contest.
The win improved them to 6-5-1 on the season and put them into the playoff picture. There's still work to be done, and they'll need help, but their current three-game winning streak has the arrow pointing in the right direction.
It also has Jerry Jones being seen in a different light. Often a lightning rod for criticism, the Cowboys' owner and general manager is getting his flowers for fixing the defense. Even Bart Scott chimed in on ESPN's 'Get Up' by saying he had to tip his hat to Jones. He even said Jones should "stick his chest out like a peacock" after doing what he promised he would.
"I have to tip my cap to Jerry Jones. He should stick his chest out like a peacock, because they have lived up to expectations. He said he was going to fix the defense, we knew this offense was Super Bowl-caliber," Scott said.
"Dak Prescott is playing the best football of his career, and if they get in the tournament, they're the most dangerous out potentially in the game. And listen, he outplayed Patrick Mahomes."
Cowboys defense has led the way in 3-game winning streak
Scott is correct that Dak Prescott outplayed Patrick Mahomes. The offense also had a lot to do with their 21-point comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.
Still, the defense has been the catalyst for the winning streak. They haven't been elite, but they never needed to be. Instead, this offense is so good that the defense simply needed to be able to make situational stops.
They did this over the past three weeks. That might not have been wildly impressive against the Las Vegas Raiders, but holding their own against the two Super Bowl teams from last season is a massive win. That doesn't happen if Jones didn't make the trades he did at the deadline, which is why he's being praised.
