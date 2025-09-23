NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys free fall begins after dreadful loss
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be reliving their Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears for quite some time.
It felt like the Cowboys were turning to a new page with their first two performances of the season. However, a 31-14 loss at Soldier Field this past Sunday has brought the team back down to reality.
The Cowboys did not want to be limping into their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers, yet here we are.
The performance on Sunday wasn't good, and power ranking lists around the league are scorching the Cowboys for their performance. Let's take a closer look at where the Cowboys have landed in a few of those rankings.
CBS Sports - Cowboys (20)
CBS Sports didn't change their rankings due to the win or loss, but rather by the statistics each team put up in Week 3. The Cowboys still dropped two spots in their rankings after their performance on Sunday.
For The Win - Cowboys (28)
The team over at For The Win dropped the Cowboys eight spots in their power rankings. Truthfully, the Cowboys did play like a bottom-feeder on Sunday. Maybe this is where they should be.
Sports Illustrated - Cowboys (21)
Sports Illustrated dropped the Cowboys just one spot after their performance on Sunday. Of course, this ranking is connected to the team's Super Bowl odds, which may get worse as we continue on.
