Should Matt Eberflus be on the hot seat after Cowboys’ defensive meltdown?
The Dallas Cowboys' defense hasn't looked this bad since 2020, when Mike Nolan was the defensive coordinator.
Nolan, who spent just one season as the defensive coordinator in Dallas, surrendered 6,183 yards of offense and 473 points. As bad as that was, Matt Eberflus is on a worse path during his first season with the franchise.
Through three games, the Cowboys have surrendered 1,193 yards and 92 points. At that pace, Eberflus' unit is set to give up 6,760 yards and 521 points.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has preached patience, saying communication is the issue. The problem is that nothing changed from Week 2 to Week 3. If anything, the defense was actually worse, with players such as Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and D.J. Moore all catching touchdowns while facing no resistance.
The Cowboys also failed to register a sack for the first time this season, with Eberflus being unable to generate any pressure on Caleb Williams in Week 3. Sure, the Micah Parsons trade has hurt their defense, but even he wouldn't have made a huge difference on Sunday, given the space the receivers were allowed to operate.
Should the Dallas Cowboys consider moving on from Matt Eberflus?
Moving on from a defensive coordinator in-season isn't a common theme, but could the Cowboys consider it with Eberflus?
It's hard to justify such a rash move, especially since there have been so many moving parts. Nearly the entire coaching staff is new in Dallas and they're trying to mix in new players as well.
The Cowboys are highly unlikely to move on from Eberflus after just three games, especially with a decent pass rusher in Jadeveon Clowney set to join. Perhaps he helps, but Dallas might have to consider drastic measures if the defensive performance doesn't improve.
