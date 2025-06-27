Dallas Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey balances practice and baby duty
One of the greatest success stories on the current Dallas Cowboys roster is Brandon Aubrey. A former soccer player who converted to kicker, Aubrey made a name for himself with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.
He was signed during the 2023 offseason, and Dallas didn't give him any stiff competition. That led to a lot of criticism, especially when he shanked his first extra point-attempt.
Ranking the 3 most underrated Cowboys players on the 2025 roster
Aubrey cleaned that up and knocked in 36 consecutive field goals, which is the most to start a career in NFL history. He's now entering his third season and has a remarkable stat line, going 76-of-85 in his first two seasons, including 24-for-27 from beyond 50.
Of course, no one can find this type of success without putting in the work — and Aubrey proved he will find a way to get his practice in no matter what other duties he has. He even found a way to turn time with his baby into practice time.
Aubrey and his wife welcomed their first child in August 2024. Not long after he was born, Aubrey drilled a 66-yard field goal. He did this in a preseason game, which would have tied the league record if it were in the regular season.
During the regular season, he hit a 65-yarder, which is a team record. He also has the record for the most kicks from beyond 50 yards in a single season, hitting 14 in 2024. That also made him the first player in league history to connect on 10 or more field goals from beyond 50.
