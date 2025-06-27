Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey balances practice and baby duty

Brandon Aubrey has found a way to get ready for the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming season while still spending quality time with his son.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
One of the greatest success stories on the current Dallas Cowboys roster is Brandon Aubrey. A former soccer player who converted to kicker, Aubrey made a name for himself with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

He was signed during the 2023 offseason, and Dallas didn't give him any stiff competition. That led to a lot of criticism, especially when he shanked his first extra point-attempt.

Aubrey cleaned that up and knocked in 36 consecutive field goals, which is the most to start a career in NFL history. He's now entering his third season and has a remarkable stat line, going 76-of-85 in his first two seasons, including 24-for-27 from beyond 50.

Of course, no one can find this type of success without putting in the work — and Aubrey proved he will find a way to get his practice in no matter what other duties he has. He even found a way to turn time with his baby into practice time.

Aubrey and his wife welcomed their first child in August 2024. Not long after he was born, Aubrey drilled a 66-yard field goal. He did this in a preseason game, which would have tied the league record if it were in the regular season.

During the regular season, he hit a 65-yarder, which is a team record. He also has the record for the most kicks from beyond 50 yards in a single season, hitting 14 in 2024. That also made him the first player in league history to connect on 10 or more field goals from beyond 50.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey attempts a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey attempts a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

