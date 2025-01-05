Brandon Aubrey kicks his way into NFL history books during Cowboys season finale
When the Dallas Cowboys went into the 2023 season with Brandon Aubrey as the unchallenged kicker, there were a lot of questions. He then missed his first extra-point attempt, leaving fans frustrated.
Since then, he's been the most impressive kicker in the NFL.
Aubrey went 36-of-38 last season and picked up where he left off in 2024. He went into Week 18 with 36 made field goals on 43 attempts. With the Dallas offense struggling in the red zone, he's been called on often and delivered on his first four attempts in their finale against the Washington Commanders.
The fourth made history with Aubrey becoming just the fifth kicker in NFL history to make at least 40 field goals in a single season.
In addition to this impressive stat, Aubrey has been flirting with the NFL record for the longest kick in league history. He made one from 66 yards out in the preseason, which would have set the record. He did so again in Week 1, but a penalty negated that kick.
Aubrey does have a 65-yarder this season and attempted a 70-yarder — although that one wasn't close.
Dallas has had a lot go wrong this season but Aubrey has been the one trusted weapon — except when he crushed a cheerleader in the head earlier in this same game. Outside of that, he's been everything they hoped he would be and more.
