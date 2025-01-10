Dallas Cowboys prove they are kings of the spring league
The Dallas Cowboys aren't in the postseason but they still had several players stand out for their individual accomplishments in 2024.
Two of those players were recognized by Pro Football Focus as they were named to PFF's 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Those players are Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin, who have two things in common.
One is that they both made it for their special teams prowess. Aubrey as the placekicker and Turpin as the returner. The second is that both were USFL stars that Dallas uncovered.
Aubrey was signed ahead of the 2023 season following a run with the Birmingham Stallions. A former soccer player who converted to kicker, Aubrey was 14-for-15 in his second season with the Stallions and the Cowboys were confident enough in his ability to make him their unchallenged kicker.
He rewarded them by making 36-of-38 attempts then followed that up with a 40-for-47 mark this season. Aubrey became just the fifth kicker in NFL history to make 40 field goals in a single season and also knocked in a 65-yarder.
Turpin played in multiple spring leagues before earning the USFL MVP award in 2022 for the New Jersey Generals.
The 5-foot-9, 153-pounder made the Pro Bowl as a rookie as well as during the 2024 season. This year, he recorded 188 yards and a touchdown on punt returns and 904 yards with another touchdown on kickoff returns.
His 99-yard return against the Washington Commanders in Week 12 helped Dallas secure a huge upset.
In addition to his work as a return man, Turpin made huge strides as an offensive weapon. He hauled in 31 passes for 420 yards with two touchdowns while adding another 92 yards in the ground.
Both players should factor into the team's plans for a long time and prove they can find talent anywhere.
