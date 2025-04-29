Dallas Cowboys landed major NFL Draft 'steal' in second round
The Dallas Cowboys surprised many with their strategy during the 2025 NFL Draft over the weekend, electing to address the trenches in the first two rounds, rather than the positions that many believed to be major needs on the roster.
In Round 1, Dallas addressed the offensive line with guard Tyler Booker out of Alabama, shoring up their interior after the loss of Zack Martin. Meanwhile, in Round 2, they addressed the edge position with Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College.
And according to Pro Football Focus, Ezeiruaku might have been one of Day 2's biggest steals across the league.
"Although Ezeiruaku may lack the size and power of some other edge defenders in the class, his length and capability as a quick, smooth-moving pass rusher earned him a top-20 rank on PFF's big board as EDGE3. His 196 snaps versus true pass sets last season are the most in the class, and he earned a 90.7 PFF pass-rush grade with a 25.8% pass-rush win rate on those plays."
"The positives continue for Ezeiruaku as a run defender, where he profiles as a savvy addition to boost a struggling Cowboys front. Dallas surrendered the most expected points added per rush in 2024. Ezeiruaku's 83.6 PFF run-defense grade placed him in the 91st percentile at the position this past season."
Even outside of the PFF stats, Ezeiruaku was still an absolute menace to opposing offenses. Last season with the Eagles, he amassed 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks, leading the conference in each of the latter two categories.
And if he can bring that kind of impact - even if its not all in the statbook - to the Cowboys opposite of Micah Parsons in the pass rush, as well as hold up in the run game at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Dallas could have a future star on their hands.
