Jaydon Blue jersey number has special meaning for former Cowboys fan favorite
The Dallas Cowboys needed to add some firepower to their running back corps, and they believe they did just that with Jaydon Blue.
Blue was taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and brings game-breaking speed to the Dallas offense. That has fans pumped to see what he can do, and on Tuesday, they learned what number he will be sporting.
The rookie was given the No. 23, which is the same he wore at Texas. For Tashard Choice, his position coach with the Longhorns, it brings back some special memories.
Choice played in Dallas from 2008-2011, and wore that same number. This year, he will be coaching running backs in Detroit, but is happy to know the last Star back he coached at Texas will wear his old jersey.
"It's pretty cool to see him where he's at, being in Dallas, being number 23, full circle for me," Choice said via Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. "I'm having my last guy before I left and went to the NFL, him being in Dallas in 23, so he's got to go rep for me."
Choice was never a feature back for Dallas, but he was a fan favorite who averaged 4.6 yards per attempt in 54 games with the Cowboys.
Since retiring from the NFL, he’s coached at North Texas and his alma mater Georgia Tech. He spent the past three seasons at Texas, where he coached Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathan Brooks, and Blue.
Choice knows what it takes for a running back to be successful and believes Blue has all the tools necessary.
