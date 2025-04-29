Cowboys legend urges Dallas to sign former All-Pro running back
The Dallas Cowboys added four new running backs this offseason. In free agency, they signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, while losing Rico Dowdle.
In the NFL draft, they added two more. In the fifth round, they took Jayson Blue from Texas and in Round 7, they added Clemson’s Phil Mafah.
MORE: Latest on Cowboys, George Pickens trade rumors shared by NFL insider
One former Cowboy thinks they still need to add another player to the mix. Dez Bryant, who played in Dallas for eight seasons, shared a video of former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb working out — and tagged the Cowboys’ social media team.
Chubb was chosen by Cleveland at No. 35 in the 2018 NFL draft and quickly became one of the best in the NFL. He made four Pro Bowls and was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022.
His career hit a roadblock in 2023 when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL. He returned in 2024, appearing in eight games before a broken foot ended his season.
He’s again working his way back, and looks healthy in the video. The problem is that he averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt last year. Even if he’s healthy, it doesn’t appear Chubb is going to return to form. Dallas would be better sticking with their current stable rather than turning to a veteran back returning from another injury.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Cowboys had 2 of top 5 NFL Draft value picks on Day 2, per advanced analytics
Cowboys ‘more than probable’ to add veteran WR, per team insider