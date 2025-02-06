Darren Woodson believes body of work 'deserves' Hall of Fame nod
The Dallas Cowboys fanbase will anxiously wait once again to see if Darren Woodson will finally hear his name called as an inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This is the 17th year that Woodson has been on the ballot, with cornerback Eric Allen being the only other player on the ballot at 19 years.
Woodson should have received the call for the Hall a long time ago, and the three-time Super Bowl champion feels he's done enough to receive a gold jacket.
When speaking on the potential induction, Woodson had this to say, "I just feel like my body of work probably deserves to be in. It's not up to me. It's up to the writers if I should be in or if I shouldn't be in."
Woodson had a legendary career. The former second-round pick earned eight Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nominations.
There's been a lot of talk this year about whether or not Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer; however, the conversation should be, "How has Darren Woodson not been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame already?"
