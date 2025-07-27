5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a new deal with a star player. No, it isn't Micah Parsons, it's tight end Jake Ferguson.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the team has agreed to a four-year extension with Ferguson that is worth $52 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in franchise history.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Stephen Jones gets blunt on Micah Parsons' agent
With the Ferguson news, we all now know the Cowboys front office isn't afraid to make a deal, but the line is still long for those waiting on a new deal.
Here is every Cowboys star still waiting on a new deal.
Tyler Smith, All-Pro guard
Getting a new deal with offensive lineman Tyler Smith is arguably just as important as a new deal with Parsons.
Smith is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl appearance and will lead this young offensive line into the 2025 NFL season.
MORE: Cowboys' Tyler Smith could break NFL record very soon
DaRon Bland, All-Pro cornerback
Last season, DaRon Bland was building off of his incredible sophomore season in year three with the Cowboys before an injury threw a wrench in his plans.
Make no mistake, Bland is the guy in the defensive secondary; however, Jerry Jones may hold out for a long while on a deal with a guy who has been injured. Still, Bland should get his deal.
MORE: Cowboys’ DaRon Bland excelling at new position is key to 'cashing in'
George Pickens, wide receiver
There's no chance this front office extends wide receiver George Pickens before he even plays a game for the team.
But if Pickens has a strong first season in Dallas, then he should become a priority to get a new deal done at season's end.
MORE: George Pickens 'continuing to master' Cowboys offense with Dak Prescott's help
Brandon Aubrey, All-Pro kicker
I mentioned Smith's extension being just as important as Parsons'. Well, kicker Brandon Aubrey may be just as important.
Aubrey has proved himself as one of the best kickers in the league. Not every team has a weapon like Aubrey on the sidelines. Expect a deal to get done here.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey balances practice and baby duty
Micah Parsons, All-World EDGE rusher
What else can be said that hasn't already been said about the Cowboys getting a deal done with Parsons?
He is one of the best defensive players in the league. Jerry, quit playing with your food and get this deal done!
