Deion Sanders opens up on Dallas Cowboys, NFL rumors
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search started with a bang when it was reported that Jerry Jones spoke to Deion Sanders about the vacancy.
Cowboys Nation immediately became enamored with the idea of Coach Prime taking over America's Team, but he ultimately stayed loyal to the Colorado Buffaloes and Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer.
It was a letdown after the flirtation with a high-profile candidate, but it appears there was never any serious discussion or interest from the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
While speaking to fellow Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman on Aikman's Tubi talk show We Got Time Today, Sanders discussed the Cowboys buzz and other NFL rumors.
As it turns out, Sanders says he could never coach professional football, noting it was "cute" that there was a discussion.
"I couldn't coach pro ball," Sanders said, as transcribed by Reuters.
"That's why I say, I couldn't coach -- I know it was cute. But I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it. As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough."
Coach Prime has a great gig in Colorado where he has already established himself as an icon. In the NIL era, he is able to use his charisma, star power, and promise of generating attention to bring kids into his program and mold them into the best players they can be.
It's really a perfect fit, and he doesn't have to deal with Jerry Jones in Boulder.
