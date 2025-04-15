Cowboys legend goes off on franchise's Super Bowl drought, division rival
The 2024 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys was a forgettable one. The franchise failed to make the postseason, dealt with a CVS receipt list of injuries, and watched one of their hated foes hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
It has been a long minute since the Cowboys got their moment in the sun by winning the big game. Actually, it's been 20 years.
The 1995 Cowboys were the last team to win the Super Bowl for the franchise.
One member of the team in 1995, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, was recently asked about the team's Super Bowl drought. Smith did not hold his feelings back on the matter.
When speaking with 94WIP Sports Radio, Smith said that he is sick over the idea that the Cowboys haven't won the big game in over two decades.
"I’m sick of it. We have allowed others to nitpick at the star and make fun of the star and make fun of the star and that's what happens now all of a sudden over the last 20 years, they win two Super Bowls and they think they’re the best thing on the planet, and everywhere I go I hear, ‘Go Birds.’ I’m sick of hearing, ‘Go Birds.’ I’m always asking where are you going? You still got a long way to go to get to us,"
stated Smith.
Eagles fans will certainly eat the words of Smith up; however, the Cowboys legend has great pride in the franchise and knows what it is capable of.
