Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons calls his Super Bowl shot
With Zack Martin retiring from the NFL ahead of the 2025 season, social media has been giving him his flowers. There are also those who pointed out that he's the latest in a long line of "legacy players" who never won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.
Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys listed several superstars to play for America's Team who were unable to get a ring with Dallas. That included Tony Romo, DeMarcus Ware, Dez Bryant, Tryon Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, and more.
Current "legacy player" Micah Parsons quoted Loree and added that the "list is coming to an end."
Parsons took some heat during the 2024 season when he said he wasn't as concerned with Mike McCarthy's future as he was with players such as Martin. He noted that the All-Pro guard could be on his way out without getting to hold the Lombardi Trophy.
Some felt he was throwing shade at the head coach when he really was expressing a strong desire to win for those who helped set the tone before he arrived.
With Martin leaving and Lawrence potentially behind him, Parsons is becoming one of the team's veteran leaders. That's not a bad thing since he's willing to speak his mind and has his sights set on the ultimate goal.
Here's to Parsons making good on his prediction as he aims to end the Super Bowl drought in Dallas.
