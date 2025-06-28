Cowboys Country

Cowboys star named 'top bounce-back' fantasy candidate for 2025 NFL season

One of the Dallas Cowboys' key players has been named one of the 'top bounce-back' candidates in fantasy football for the 2025 NFL season.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys battled through a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, with the entire team struggling to find its way throughout the season. Naturally, with the team taking a step back, there were several players who saw a severe drop in production.

One of those players was star tight end Jake Ferguson, who had a breakout 2023, which led to the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistency led to a steep decline with just 59 catches for 494 yards, four fumbles, and two fumbles lost a year ago. But, don't be surprised if Ferguson can bounce-back in the team's revamped offense.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently took a look at the top eight bounce-back fantasy football candidates for the 2025 season, and Ferguson checked in at No. 6.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"After playing half the previous season with Cooper Rush under center, Ferguson's fantasy outlook gets a boost as long as Prescott stays healthy," Moton wrote. "Even with the addition of wideout George Pickens, he should see enough targets to produce at the level of a top-10 fantasy tight end. In 2023, Ferguson had a strong rapport with Prescott. He hauled in 71 out of 102 targets for 761 yards and five touchdowns, finishing ninth in scoring among tight ends.

"With the Cowboys' uninspiring running back group, expect Prescott to fire away through the air for stretches in the upcoming term. He'll have enough targets to spread around for Ferguson to get back into Pro Bowl form."

Ferguson also suffered a concussion scare in 2024 which sidelined him during the season. So, factor in a healthy Dak Prescott, a more wide open offense with the addition of George Pickens, and the offseason dedication he has shown to improving, a Ferguson bounce-back year seems very likely.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Published
