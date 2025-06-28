Cowboys land pending free agent All-Pro replacement in 2026 mock draft
Despite the criticism thrown their way, the Dallas Cowboys front office has been able to retain the majority of their building block superstars.
They recently extended cornerback Trevon Diggs, quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Next up is EDGE Micah Parsons, who is expected to secure a record-breaking deal soon.
Eventually, however, they'll have to let someone walk in free agency. That's just the way it works thanks to the salary cap, and the most likely player to leave will be cornerback DaRon Bland. While Bland deserves to cash in, it will be hard for Dallas to make it work after the contracts they've just completed — and will complete with Parsons.
That's why it's not a surprise to see Pro Football Sports Network's Joe DeLeone target Penn State cornerback A.J. Harris in the second round of his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft.
Harris, who started his career at Georgia, moved to Penn State in 2024 and had 48 tackles, five pass defenses, and one interception. At 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, he has the size to play on the boundary, and while he might not be the playmaker Bland is, the Cowboys could be comfortable with him joining Diggs and Shavon Revel, who was taken in Round 3 this season.
Before taking Harris, DeLeone had the Cowboys selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, saying the Cowboys "will not be able to say no to the most dynamic runner in this class."
