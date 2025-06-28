Cowboys Country

Cowboys land pending free agent All-Pro replacement in 2026 mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys fill two needs, while replacing a pending free agent, in the latest three-round 2026 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network.

Randy Gurzi

Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard tackles Penn State Nittany Lions CB A.J. Harris during the second half of the NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium.
Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard tackles Penn State Nittany Lions CB A.J. Harris during the second half of the NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite the criticism thrown their way, the Dallas Cowboys front office has been able to retain the majority of their building block superstars.

They recently extended cornerback Trevon Diggs, quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Next up is EDGE Micah Parsons, who is expected to secure a record-breaking deal soon.

Eventually, however, they'll have to let someone walk in free agency. That's just the way it works thanks to the salary cap, and the most likely player to leave will be cornerback DaRon Bland. While Bland deserves to cash in, it will be hard for Dallas to make it work after the contracts they've just completed — and will complete with Parsons.

That's why it's not a surprise to see Pro Football Sports Network's Joe DeLeone target Penn State cornerback A.J. Harris in the second round of his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft.

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback A.J. Harris breaks up a pass during the Big Ten Championship game
Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback A.J. Harris breaks up a pass during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris, who started his career at Georgia, moved to Penn State in 2024 and had 48 tackles, five pass defenses, and one interception. At 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, he has the size to play on the boundary, and while he might not be the playmaker Bland is, the Cowboys could be comfortable with him joining Diggs and Shavon Revel, who was taken in Round 3 this season.

Before taking Harris, DeLeone had the Cowboys selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, saying the Cowboys "will not be able to say no to the most dynamic runner in this class."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish RB Jeremiyah Love celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions
Notre Dame Fighting Irish RB Jeremiyah Love celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Published
