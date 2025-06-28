Ranking the 3 most overrated Cowboys players on the 2025 roster
The Dallas Cowboys have done a good job building their roster. They might be on the heels of a 7-10 campaign, but their struggles last season could be traced back to multiple injuries, with the loss of Dak Prescott being their biggest issue.
Heading into 2025, they're expected to return to the form we saw in 2023, when they won 12 games. That was the third year in a row they accomplished that feat, and they've made key additions to the roster to help get back on track.
Unfortunately, they're also continuing to overvalue some of their talent — an issue they've been guilty of in the past. Here we identify and rank the three players who are most overrated by the shot-callers in Dallas.
Jonathan Mingo, WR
Jerry Jones was thrilled when the Cowboys landed Jonathan Mingo for a mere fourth-round pick at the 2024 trade deadline. Mingo, however, did next to nothing in his eight games with Dallas. The second-year wideout had just five receptions on 16 targets with 46 yards.
The Cowboys did add George Pickens, which pushes Mingo farther down the depth chart. Even so, he's going to be given more opportunities than most since Jones believes he has the talent to be a weapon.
Mazi Smith, DT
Do yourself a favor and never bring up Michigan defensive linemen around Cowboys' fans.
After dealing with the Taco Charlton mess, the fan base is now struggling through the Mazi Smith era. Selected in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft, Smith was supposed to be their long-term answer at the 1-tech.
So far, he's been the weak link on the defensive line, but the front office refuses to replace him. This year, he could be pushed by seventh-round pick Jay Toia, but there should be much stiffer competition.
Javonte Williams, RB
In 2021, Javonte Williams was a hot name when it came to young running backs. He then suffered a torn ACL and significant damage to his LCL during the 2022 season. He returned the following year, but was never the same. The Denver Broncos wound up moving on, and Dallas signed him this offseason.
Williams is now battling Miles Sanders for the starting role with the Cowboys, but they seem to be judging him based on his performance before the injury. Outside of Sanders, Williams will be challenged by two rookies who were selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft and Deuce Vaughn.
If someone doesn't emerge, the Cowboys are comfortable with Williams as the starter — but they shouldn't be. Especially when there were several other options in free agency and the draft.
