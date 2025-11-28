George Pickens thinking Super Bowl after Cowboys win over Chiefs

The past two weeks have been unexpected for the Dallas Cowboys. They had to face the two most recent Super Bowl teams over four days.

That began with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Dallas won 24-21 in an epic comeback after falling behind 21-0 in the first half.

They followed that up with a Thanksgiving Day win over the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, they held off the defending AFC champions in a 31-28 thriller.

Defeating the top teams from a season ago in a short stretch has Dallas being seen in a new light. It also has George Pickens feeling supremely confident, saying they have the same caliber of players as the past two Super Bowl winners.

“We beat the past two Super Bowl winners. I feel like we still got that same type of caliber. As long as we just execute, put one foot forward each day, I feel like we got that same caliber.”

Pickens knows the Cowboys need help to get into the playoffs, but says they just have to continue to execute.

“All we can do is just execute. But I feel like we definitely got that caliber of guys," Pickens said.

George Pickens has transformed the Cowboys offense

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates by eating turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens has set new career-highs in receptions (73), receiving yards (1,142), and touchdowns (8) in his first season with the Cowboys. That's impressive on its own, but there are still five games for him to add to those numbers.

It's safe to say the Cowboys won this trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having Pickens across from CeeDee Lamb has turned this offense into one of the most feared in the NFL.

That's why Pickens is so confident, and why Dallas is a team no one would want to face if they did make the playoffs.

