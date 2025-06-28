Cowboys offseason move has NFL's 'full attention,' could 'tilt' NFC East race
The Dallas Cowboys were active during the NFL offseason and addressed several areas of need on both sides of the ball as the team looks to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
No move was bigger than the trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens, which gave Dallas one of the best pass-catching duos in the league.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the move to acquire PIckens has the "league's full attention," with division rival specifically taking notice.
MORE: George Pickens backing out of football camp in Pittsburgh is 'overblown narrative'
Fowler went as far as to say that some believe the trade could 'tilt the field' in the NFC East.
"This George Pickens trade has the league's full attention, particularly in the NFC East," Fowler said during an appearance on Saturday's SportsCenter, per Bleacher Report. "People I've talked to in that division feel like he can tilt the field for Dallas and he'll be a major player. Because he is one of the best contested catchers in the league, body contortive things downfield, so he gives them a new dimension.
"The issue really in Pittsburgh was really the maturity issues and some of those problems there, but a lot of it stems with Pickens wanting to get the ball, and wanting the offense to move properly, having the passing game humming. And so Dallas has that with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb already. So he's walking into a good situation."
MORE: Ranking the 3 most overrated Cowboys players on the 2025 roster
Dallas rolled the dice on Pickens, who is in a contract year, but if everything falls into place the risk will be worth the reward. Pickens has already been working on his relationships with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and everything appears to be heading in the right direction.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. With a more stable quarterback situation and another star receiver on the opposite side of the field, those numbers could blow up in 2025 and pay off in a big way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 Cowboys stars predicted to make their first Pro Bowl in 2025
Colin Cowherd gives worst Micah Parsons hot take of NFL offseason
Micah Parsons contract extension rumor shut down by Cowboys star's brother
Cowboys legend is one of NFL Draft's most valuable picks of millennium
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc