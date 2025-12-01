George Pickens' epic Thanksgiving celebration was inspired by Cowboys legend

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold during the NFL offseason and may have had the move of the summer, after completing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens.

Since arriving in Dallas, Pickens has exceeded expectations and blossomed into one of the league's superstar receivers. In the absence of CeeDee Lamb earlier this year, Pickens elevated his level of play and showed the entire league that he is a true WR1.

For the Cowboys, that presents some problems in the offseason with Pickens' free agency looming, but for now, the Cowboys are enjoying the moment.

Pickens is doing much of the same amid the team's three-game winning streak, which was capped off by a Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. In that game, Pickens hauled in a crucial two-point conversion for Dallas en route to a big win.

After catching the two-point conversion, Pickens stretched out his arms and looked to the sky, while Chiefs defensive back Jaylen Watson threw his hands up in disbelief. As it turns out, Pickens was paying homage to one of the Cowboys legends.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens celebrates his first touchdown at home against the Houston Texans at Texas Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Pickens admitted to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill of All DLLS that he was imitating Terrell Owens' iconic celebration on the star. Owens first did the celebration as a sign of disrespect while playing for the San Francisco 49ers before being tackled to the ground after running to the midfield logo.

On the Cowboys, Owens had a tamed down version of the celebration. Pickens ideally would have ran to the 50-yard line, but told Hill, “they won’t let you do that.”

What an iconic moment that would have been.

George Pickens' hot start

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens cel ebrates by eating turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since arriving in Dallas, Pickens has made himself a lot of money. In a contract year, Pickens has already reached career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. And it's only been 12 games.

This season, Pickens has hauled in 73 catches. Pickens ranks second in the league with 1,142 receiving yards and is tied for third with eight touchdown receptions.

We'll have to see whether Pickens can keep things rolling on Thursday Night Football when the Cowboys face off against the Detroit Lions to kick off Week 14.

