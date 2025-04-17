Cowboys legend tells amazing story about Tyron Smith's rookie season
The Dallas Cowboys honored future Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Tyron Smith on Wednesday with a special retirement press conference after he signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team.
Some of the Cowboys' all-time greats were in attendance for the press conference, along with several of the team's current stars.
Among them was Hall of Famer and Cowboys Ring of Honor inductee DeMarcus Ware, who the media caught up with to reminisce about the early years of Smith's career.
WATCH: Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference
Joseph Hoyt of All City DLLS asked Ware what it was like to take a pass-rushing punch from Smith when he opened up about a hilarious interaction with the offensive tackle during his rookie training camp.
It had to have been then that Ware knew Smith was destined for greatness.
MORE: Tyron Smith's son wears adorable custom Cowboys jersey for retirement ceremony
Ware finished his NFL career as a two-time NFL sacks leader, a seven-time All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion.
While Smith never got the illustrious Super Bowl ring that Ware earned after finishing his career with the Denver Broncos, he is still an all-time great.
Smith finished his professional career as a five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. It's just a shame the Cowboys were never able to get over the hump with Smith anchoring the offensive line.
