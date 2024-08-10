Cowboys linked to former NFC East foe if RB-by-committee underwhelms
The Dallas Cowboys are prepared to enter the 2024-25 NFL regular season with the running back-by-committee approach after failing to sign a big name free agent or draft a top prospect at the position.
Dallas decided to roll the dice on an aging Ezekiel Elliott, and unproven entities like Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and journeyman veteran Royce Freeman.
The Cowboys will keep a close eye on their running back group throughout the preseason and remainder of training camp, and if the group is underwhelming they could turn to a former NFC East foe.
MORE: 3 bargain free agents that could be potential Cowboys targets
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cowboys will monitor the trio of Elliott, Dowdle, and Freeman, while also keeping a close eye on former Philadelphia Eagles and current Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders, who is a cut candidate in Charlotte.
Another name to keep an eye on is Dalvin Cook, the former Minnesota Vikings star who remains a free agent.
Sanders currently sits behind Chuba Hubbard and former Texas Longhorns star Jonathon Brooks, who the Panthers selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
If Brooks lives up to the early hype, Sanders will become expendable.
Last season, Sanders rushed for 432 yards and one touchdown, while added 27 receptions for 154 yards.
The Cowboys start their 2024 NFL preseason campaign on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams. Kick off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Start Your Engines: 7 players to watch in Sunday's NFL preseason opener
Talk Yo Sh**: Dez Bryant fires off on leadership within Cowboys organization
Step Up Or Step Out: Which Cowboys wide receiver will be the odd man out?
Why Not? Micah Parsons at running back is so crazy we’d love to see it
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart