Re-live the infamous Cowboys, Rams training camp brawls (VIDEOS)
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will come together for a joint practice on Thursday afternoon, and the two teams are very familiar with each other.
The two teams have held joint practices multiple times in the past, and tempers have flared.
In fact, there have been very well-documented training camp brawls between the Cowboys and Rams, which is something Mike McCarthy and Sean McVay are hoping to avoid this season.
MORE: Mike McCarthy wants to avoid fights during Cowboys-Rams joint practice
In 2021, the two teams mixed it up in a scuffle captured by the cameras for episode 2 of HBO's Hard Knocks, a season that featured the Cowboys.
Former Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams went after Rams defensive lineman and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald less than an hour into practice. The skirmish was quickly broken up, and the practice continued without further incident.
A few years prior, in 2015, the Cowboys and Rams mixed it up when Rams defensive back Imoan Claiborne cheap-shotted Dez Bryant with a right hook to the face.
Ahead of Thursday's practice, McCarthy and McVay have both urged their teams to avoid fighting on the field. The plea comes after the NFL sent out a memo to teams reminding them that fighting is prohibited and will result in fines.
Let's see if the players listen.
