Mike McCarthy wants to avoid fights during Cowboys-Rams joint practice

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is hoping his players can avoid fights during the team's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel and head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel and head coach Mike McCarthy during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will be taking the field together on Thursday for a joint practice and scrimmage ahead of their preseason opener over the weekend.

When teams face a different opponent for the first time during training camp, tempers often boil over and the intensity picks up.

But, after the NFL sent out a memo to teams reminding them that fines will be coming if any fights break out during joint sessions, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is hoping his players can keep their emotions in check.

According to McCarthy, fights are just a waste of time.

"It’s a waste of time," McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I don’t want guys fighting. That’s not toughness. It’s lack of discipline."We want the work to get the emotional edge to push each other, but you’ve got to handle those spots. It’s all part of the emotional challenge in the game of football. I’m not looking for it and I know [Rams head coach Sean McVay] is not looking for it, either.

Mike McCarthy, Sean McVay, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams
Oct 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after the game at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

"We want to have a healthy practice. That’s why we’re working together. I think Thursday will be great.’"

McCarthy also shared his respect for McVay. The two teams held a joint session three years ago, which included a brief scuffle between Aaron Donald and Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams. The players were quickly pulled apart, and the practice went on with no further incidents.

"I like the way Sean runs his program,’’ McCarthy said. "We talked early in the spring about working together. We had another experience. I thought it went well."

The joint practice will provide more opportunities for players who are looking to shine during camp, and serves as a quality warmup for the team ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

We should learn a lot from what we see on Thursday afternoon, let's just hope there are no fights to distract from any progress players are making on the field.

