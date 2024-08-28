Cowboys lose promising defensive back during waiver claims
NFL rosters were cut down to 53 players on Tuesday and those with fewer than four years in the league were exposed to the waiver wire. The Dallas Cowboys weren’t awarded anyone on waivers but they did have a couple of defensive backs land with new teams.
Not long after the noon deadline passed for teams to make claims, Tom Peliserro revealed a list of every player who will join a new team. That included The Tennessee Titans taking Julius Wood, a promising safety from East Carolina.
Wood, 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, had nine tackles and two interceptions in three preseason games for Dallas. While he looked the part of an NFL defensive back, he was facing an uphill battle on this depth chart.
The Cowboys boast an impressive group of safeties, including Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas, and Israel Mukuamu.
Cowboys also lose Eric Scott, Jr.
In addition to Wood being claimed by the Titans, Dallas also saw Eric Scott, Jr. get picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs.
A sixth-round pick in 2023, Scott joins Peyton Hendershot, who was traded to the Chiefs ahead of roster cuts on Tuesday.
Scott wasn’t an ideal fit under Mike Zimmer, so wasn’t likely a target for the practice squad. Wood, however, would have been welcomed back with open arms had he cleared waivers.
