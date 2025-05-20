Dak Prescott hit with shocking disrespect in 2025 quarterback power rankings
Another day brings another reason for someone to doubt Dak Prescott. It’s the same story every year for the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller, who has been proving doubters wrong since his collegiate days.
Despite his success, Prescott continues to be criticized for the team’s struggles as a whole. It’s odd really, since those same critics bash the front office for not helping Prescott, then blame him for not carrying a subpar roster to greatness.
A perfect example of this can be found in John Kosko’s latest NFL quarterback power rankings on Pro Football Focus. Kosko inexcusably has Prescott ranked 17th overall, blaming him for the team’s slow start before his injury.
”Prescott remains the epitome of a quarterback who thrives against weaker opponents but falters when the competition stiffens. He earned a 90.0 PFF grade in 2023 — behind only Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes — before a late-season collapse ended his MVP bid. In 2024, the Cowboys stumbled early, and a season-ending injury sidelined Prescott before he could rebound. To rejoin the top-10 conversation, he must recapture that 2023 form and prove he can deliver against the league’s best.”
Blaming Prescott for the slow start is shortsighted. The narrative was that he couldn’t live up to his $60 million contract, but those who played the game — like Troy Aikman — were bashing his supporting cast. Aikman was especially critical of the wide receivers for their “lazy” route running.
Even with the slow start in 2024, it’s insulting to see Prescott go from NFL MVP runner-up in 2023, to 17th behind players such as Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence, and Kyler Murray. Even Brock Purdy is ahead of Prescott following a 6-9 record as a starter.
Purdy, however, is getting the benefit of the doubt, with teammates being blamed for their record. Injuries on the offensive line and receiving corps are cited as reasons for his dip as he still came in at No. 11 in the ranking.
Prescott, on the other hand, is 17th and has to prove himself.
