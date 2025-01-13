Cowboys make no sense for top coaching candidate thanks to Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin their search for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy and putting him out of his misery.
As the team shifts its focus to potential candidates, one name is going to keep popping up: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is the hot commodity in the NFL world.
A previous report regarding what Johnson is looking for when it comes to a head coaching vacancy makes it clear the Cowboys would be an awful fit.
Albert Breet shared an update during the season during an NFL on Prime Video broadcast saying, "Number one: he’ll be looking for organizational alignment, in particular between the GM and the head coach. And then he’ll be looking for recognition from the organization of the things that have gone wrong and a willingness to fix them.”
Does any of that make it seem like Jerry Jones would be a fit? No.
Jerry doesn't like to admit his mistakes and he certainly hasn't shown any willingness to fix his mistakes. Johnson will have his choice of the available jobs, so taking a job with an owner known to interfere would only put himself at a disadvantage.
Where the Cowboys ultimately turn remains to be seen, but don't count on Johnson being a viable option.
