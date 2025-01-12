Way too early look at 7 free agents Cowboys can target
The Dallas Cowboys aren't typically active in free agency but they have the ability to make some moves this offseason. By restructuring Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, they can free up enough money to sign just about anyone they want.
Of course, they're not likely to suddenly throw caution to the wind — especially with Micah Parsons set for an extension.
Still, we can hold out hope for a more active offseason in 2025. With that in mind, here's a look at seven pending free agents that should be on their radar.
Deatrich Wise, DE
Dallas could lose several defensive linemen this offseason including DeMarcus Lawrence. To help replace him, they could target Deatrich Wise, Jr.
Wise lost his starting role this season with New England but still had 29 tackles and 5.0 sacks. In eight seasons, he has 314 tackles and 34.0 sacks. He's not likely to break the bank but could be a solid one-year option for the Cowboys.
Will Hernandez, G
Coming out of Texas-El Paso in 2019, Will Hernandez was seen as a perfect fit for Dallas. He could finally join them in 2025 after spending the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
He suffered a season-ending knee injury after five games, which put an end to a promising campaign. If the Cardinals don't lock him up, the Cowboys might be able to bring him back to Texas.
Mario Edwards Jr., DT
If the name sounds familiar it's because Mario Edwards, Sr. played in Dallas for five seasons in the early 2000s. His son, Mario Edwards, Jr., is in his 10th year in the league and had a strond showing for the Houston Texans.
Edwards recorded 31 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 13 games. He even stood out in their Wild Card win by recording 1.5 sacks on Justin Herbert.
At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, he's a bit of a 'tweener but could help replace Osa Odighizuwa, who is set to cash in this offseason.
Ifeatu Melifonwu, S
A third-round pick out of Syracuse in 2021, Ifeatu Melifonwu had his beast season in 2023. He racked up 33 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and two interceptions for the Lions.
Injuries derailed his 2024 campaign but he was able to return for the final three games. He's now set for free agency and could be in the market for a one-year, "prove-it" deal — which Jerry Jones loves.
Amari Cooper, WR
The Cowboys have been predicted to attempt a reunion with Amari Cooper this offseason, which would be a wise move.
They looked absolutely foolish for trading him to Cleveland in 2022 and their aerial attack suffered without him. He's still in the postseason with the Buffalo Bills but if he hits the open market, Dallas needs to do all they can to bring back the man who gave them 292 receptions for 3,893 yards, and 27 touchdowns in 54 games.
Aaron Jones, RB
Dallas was linked to Aaron Jones last year when he was released by the Green Bay Packers. It would have been a smart move considering how often they've seen him put up a dominant performance against them.
The Cowboys never showed interest, however, and Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He was exactly what they hoped he would be as Jones gave them 1,138 yards on the ground and 408 through the air.
Dallas still needs to bring back Rico Dowdle but pairing him with a veteran such as Jones would be a huge upgrade over their 2024 running back stable.
Zack Baun, LB
The Philadelphia Eagles hit a home run when they signed Zack Baun in free agency this year. The former Wisconsin Badger never turned into the player the New Orleans Saints hoped he could be, but he finally broke through in Philly.
Baun recorded 151 tackles, five forced fumbles, four pass defenses, 3.5 sacks, and an intercpetion in 16 games. He might be set to cash in on a multi-year deal, something the Cowboys should consider.
