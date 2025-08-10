Cowboys' Malik Davis makes big statement as leading rusher 24 hours after signing
The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing start to the 2025 NFL preseason, but there were a handful of bright spots. Few were brighter than running back Malik Davis.
Davis has been with the Cowboys on and off since being signed after the 2022 NFL draft as an undrafted free agent. He has had a few stints on the practice squad and active roster, but was released by the team on April 30, 2025.
Then, on August 8, Davis re-signed with the Cowboys and found himself suiting up just 24 hours later for the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
MORE: Joe Milton gives brutally honest assessment of inconsistent Cowboys debut
Davis wasted no time making an impact, and finished as the team's leading rusher despite limited action in the loss. Still, Davis showed a glimpse of what he brings to the table and left fans eager to see more as the team continues its search for a respectable running game.
Davis recorded 63 yards on seven carries, averaging nine yards per carry. The team's second-leading rusher was rookie Phil Mafah, who recorded just 36 yards on 10 carries.
After the game, Davis shared his approach to Saturday night with the media.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer explains decision to sit Tyler Booker in Cowboys opener
"It's been great," Davis said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I was called and given an opportunity, and I went out there and made the best of the opportunity I got. … It goes to the trust they have in me and the trust I have in them. They trust in me to go out there and show that I can pick up the playbook on short notice and apply it, and I showed myself that I'm capable of doing that.
"It's a great feeling when you're able to go out there and put on a great performance for your teammates and coaches and, most of all, proving to myself that I belong here."
Dallas has long struggled to put together a consistent rushing attack, so if Davis can continue to shine in the preseason, he may be able to sneak past the final roster cuts and be one of the 53 men entering the regular season on the active roster.
