Cowboys rookie ready to step up following Sam Williams injury

Marshawn Kneeland knows the Dallas Cowboys need him to step up with Sam Williams injured.

Randy Gurzi

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (DL41) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (DL41) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their key defenders early in camp when Sam Williams suffered a torn ACL. The third-year defensive end was expected to have a large role this season following the departure of Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, Jr.

Williams, who has 8.5 sacks through two seasons, was set to work alongside rookie Marshawn Kneeland as the primary pass-rushers off the bench. With Williams out, Kneeland knows the pressure will be on him to develop quickly.

To his credit, Kneeland isn’t shying away from the pressure.

The rookie told reporters he needs to “step it up a notch” and is eager to show he can handle tougher competition than he saw in the MAC.

It won’t be easy to replace Williams, who is a 260-pounder with sub 4.5 speed. Kneeland isn’t as explosive but has similar size at 6-3 and 265 pounds.

During his five years with Western Michigan, he had just 13 sacks but had 27.5 tackles for a loss.

In addition to replacing Williams, Kneeland has to carry on the No. 94 legacy. Dallas has often given this number to premier defensive ends such as Charles Haley and DeMarcus Ware. He doesn’t need to live up to their reputation but the Cowboys clearly believe in his upside or he wouldn’t be sporting that number.

Randy Gurzi

RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

