Key member of Cowboys defensive line carted off the field on Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys might have lost a defensive end they were expected to lean on this season. During Sunday's practice, Sam Williams went down and grabbed his left knee.
He was carted off the field and as the team waits for the results of an MRI, Jerry Jones didn't sound too optimistic when speaking about the injury.
Williams was a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2022. In his first two seasons, he has 48 tackles and 8.5 sacks as a rotational rusher.
This was set to be a big season for Williams, following the departure of Dante Fowler, Jr. and Dorance Armstrong in free agency. Dallas was expecting him to make a leap in year three as the primary reserve behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.
If he is indeed out for a significant amount of time, the Cowboys are going to need rookie Marshawn Kneeland to step up. Also a second-round selection, Kneeland comes from Western Michigan, and while he doesn't have the athleticism Williams' possesses, the 6-foot-3, 267-pounder has a non-stop motor and powerful hands. We might find out early how well his talent translates to the next level.
They also have Viliami Fehoko, a 2023 fourth-round pick from San Jose State who spent his rookie season inactive.
