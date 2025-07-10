Cowboys' Micah Parsons apparently has a hater somewhere in the NFL
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is unquestionably one of the best defensive players in the NFL. No one would deny that. However, there are apparently some people who refuse to give Parsons the credit he deserves.
Parsons was recently ranked third among all edge rushers by NFL executives, behind Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. That's understandable. However, one talent evaluator ranked Parsons sixth.
How is it possible to rank Parsons — who has racked up 52.5 sacks in just four seasons — outside the top five when it comes to the very best pass rushers in the league?
It's further evidence that Parsons' attitude has clearly rubbed some people the wrong way. The 26-year-old is well known for being very outspoken, and sometimes, Parsons will say things that will anger certain factions around the NFL.
But there come a point in time where you have to be objective, and placing five edge rushers ahead o the Penn State product is simply not being realistic.
Regardless, it will just serve as further fuel for Parsons to continue his onslaught against opposing quarterbacks. Trust: Parsons absolutely reads this type of stuff, whether he wants to admit it or not.
The former first-round pick is preparing to enter the final year of his contract, and the general consensus is that the Cowboys will get something done with him sooner rather than later.
With Garrett landing a four-year, $160 million extension from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, it seems relatively safe to say that Parsons will receive a deal in the neighborhood of $40 million or more. And you know what? He would deserve it.
